SBU News: Graduating nursing student named Future Nurse Leader by American Nurses Association

Jaclyn Jahn, a Stony Brook University School of Nursing student who will graduate on May 17, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Future Nurse Leader Award by the American Nurses Association – New York (ANA-NY).

The Future Nurse Leader Award is given to students nominated by their respective school as outstanding students who demonstrate leadership, make significant contributions to their school, promote activity in nursing organizations, and embody the values and ethics of nursing. This year ANA-NY is awarding 17 students in New York State with the honor.

Janet Galiczewski, DNP, Clinical Associate Professor, and Chair of Undergraduate Studies in the School of Nursing, and an ASA member, nominated Jahn for the award.

“Jaclyn Jahn has not only strong academic and leadership skills, she is caring, empathetic, and compassionate with patients and their families, and ensures that their questions are always answered,” says Galiczewski.

Jahn, a Long Island native from Rockville Centre, is enrolled in the baccalaureate nursing program and one of the students selected for the school’s Nursing Scholars Program, which includes students who have high academic standing and are involved with extracurricular work related to the field. She was nominated for the award by School of Nursing leadership for her scholarship, student leadership skills at Stony Brook and statewide, and her involvement in nursing-related research.

While at Stony Brook, Jahn demonstrated excellence in her coursework and displayed her leadership skills to help advance Stony Book’s chapter of the Student Nurses Association, first as second VP and as its current President. In this capacity, she coordinated many community service activities. Jahn also extended her leadership skills outside Stony Brook and served as the Northeast Regional Director for the Nursing Student Association of New York State.

Jahn has also demonstrated excellence in the field of discovery. Before she began her nursing studies, she contributed to a published paper related to aortic valve replacement in the Journal of International Cardiology. As part of the Nursing Scholars Program, she conducted research with the former dean of the school on the association between financial resources, student resources, and student success. She presented the findings at a conference by the Eastern Nursing Research Society this spring.

A graduate of South Side High School in Rockville Centre, Jahn took part in many clinical services at Stony Brook and other medical institutions on Long Island as part of her training, including Covid and Influenza vaccination dispensing at Stony Brook.

Jahn is Basic Life Support certified, HIPPAA and CITI trained, and has completed Sexual Assault and Suicide Prevention Bystander Intervention training. She also completed red watch band training at Stony Brook with others for the upstanding award.

Jahn’s goal is to become a critical care nurse working in an Intensive Care Unit.

Caption: Jaclyn Jahn in the Nursing clinical skills training area with Janet Galiczewski, DNP.

Credit: Jeanne Neville