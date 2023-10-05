SBU Sports: Women’s soccer defeats William & Mary 4-0

Stony Brook held William & Mary scoreless and cruised to a 4-0 shutout victory on Oct. 1 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium to hand the Tribe their first loss of the season.

The Seawolves and Tribe were trading shots back and forth early, as Nicolette Pasquarella made two crucial saves in the 16th and 35th minute to keep William & Mary off the scoreboard. Stony Brook then grabbed a 1-0 lead when Graceann Murphy used her fancy footwork to score her second goal of the season in the 39th minute, assisted by Luciana Setteducate.

Right before the break, the Seawolves grabbed a 2-0 advantage on a penalty-kick goal from Reilly Rich — her sixth goal of the season — in the 45th minute. The squad was in total control of the match in the second half by tallying two more goals and just allowing three shots by the Tribe.

Stony Brook went up 3-0 following Gabrielle Côté’s fourth goal of the season, a 75th-minute tally that was assisted by Murphy.

The Seawolves would go ahead 4-0 with an 84th-minute goal from Sammy Hannwacker, her first goal of the season, to secure the victory over the unbeaten William & Mary women’s soccer team. The victory boosted Stony Brook’s record to 4-4-4 overall and 2-3-2 in CAA play.

The team will return to the pitch on Oct 5 when they head to Wilmington to battle UNCW.