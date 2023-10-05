SBU Sports: Men’s soccer notches 3-1 victory against UNCW

The Stony Brook men’s soccer team got a pair of goals from Jonas Bickus in a 3-1 win against University of North Carolina Wilmington on Sept. 30 at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook broke the scoreless tie when Bickus netted his fifth goal of the season after Alex Fleury sent a ball into the box from nearly 20 yards, which Bickus finished with a fancy touch.

The Seawolves scored again on a goal from Caleb Danquah just one minute later, his first goal of his Stony Brook career. Again, it was assisted by Fleury after Lorenzo Selini sent him over a pass that Danquah redirected into the back of the net for the 2-0 advantage.

The squad would build its lead to 3-0 on Bickus’ 27th-minute goal, his second brace of the 2023 season. This time it was assisted by Olsen Aluc; after a missed shot, Bickus was in the right place at the right time to head it home and give Stony Brook the three-goal advantage.

The Seahawks tallied a goal in the 37th minute on a corner kick to cut the deficit to 3-1, which held heading into the intermission. However, Edmond Kasier kept the Seahawks at ease in the second half, making five saves to secure the 3-1 victory.