SBU Sports: Women’s hoops erupts in record-setting cecond quarter, sweeps NJIT

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team produced its largest victory in 14 months on Jan. 24.

The Seawolves defeated America East newcomer NJIT, 73-41, at Island Federal Arena to sweep the back-to-back games.

The 32-point margin of victory was Stony Brook’s largest since a 43-point win at Hofstra on Nov. 13, 2019.

Stony Brook improved to 8-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

Tied at 18 early in the second quarter, the Seawolves erupted with a 15-0 run that included four field goals from Asiah Dingle .

In all, Stony Brook outscored NJIT 27-4 in the second quarter. It marked the program’s largest margin outscoring an opponent in a period since the NCAA switched to quarters for the 2015-16 season. It also marked the largest scoring quarter by the Seawolves since posting 35 points in the fourth quarter against St. Francis Brooklyn in the 2019-20 season opener.

“We really talked about refocusing going into the second quarter,” coach Caroline McCombs said. “We keyed in on our defensive principles, and with that we were able to convert rebounds and turnovers into points.”

Dingle, India Pagan and Leighah-Amori Wool all scored in double-figures.

Wool, a transfer from Western Michigan, produced her first double-double with Stony Brook. She had four last season with the Broncos.

The Seawolves, who originally had been scheduled to face Vermont next weekend, instead will head to Hartford as America East juggles schedules to accommodate COVID-related pauses.

Vermont on Sunday announced its women’s basketball team would cancel the remainder of its season at the request of its players. The Catamounts had played only six of their 12 scheduled conference games to date.