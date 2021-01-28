Avalon Nature Preserve offers 9-week Mindfulness program

Beginning February 4, Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook presents a 9-week virtual Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) program. The classes will be held on consecutive Thursdays via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 1.

Are you ready to be more active in your own well-being and health? Would you like to strengthen your resilience, improve coping with stress, and gain a sense of greater ease and balance in your life?

If so, this winter may be the time to join this supportive and experiential 9-week MBSR course that teaches, in a step-by-step fashion, the practice of mindfulness meditation for well-being in daily life.

Known as the Gold Standard for learning mindfulness meditation, MBSR was developed by Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn at the University of Massachusetts’ Medical Center has been featured in countless media segments, hundreds of research studies and is now offered all over the world in hospitals, schools, business and sports. And at Avalon for the past 10 years!

This course is offered by Cheryl Kurash, Ph.D, Psychologist and Certified MBSR Teacher through UMASS Center for Mindfulness

Want to know more? For additional information and to pre-register for the course,

click the button below: