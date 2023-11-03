SBU Sports: Women’s cross country finishes second at CAA Championship on Oct. 27

The Stony Brook University women’s cross country team placed second overall at the 2023 CAA Championship at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, VA on Oct. 27. Four Seawolves (Grace Weigele, Fiona McLoughlin, Grace Sisson and Rebecca Clackett) placed inside the top-15, earning All-CAA distinction.



Weigele paced the Seawolves individually, finishing second overall, four seconds behind the individual winner. Weigele covered the 6K course in 21:07.50, securing valuable points for Stony Brook. McLoughlin followed closely behind, crossing in fifth, needing 21:17.60 to complete the championship event.



Sisson (21:49.80) and Clackett (21:50.40) finished 14th and 15th respectively, rounding out Stony Brook’s All-CAA performers at the CAA Championship.



Nicole Garcia notched a top-20 finish for the Seawolves, completing the course in 21:58.40 to slot in at 19th place. Niamh Durcan (31st), Amelie Guzman (37th) and Julia Samuelson (84th) rounded out the Seawolves’ runners.



FINAL WOMEN’S SCORES

Elon, 36 points Stony Brook, 55 points Northeastern, 78 points William & Mary, 98 points Monmouth, 112 points Charleston, 164 points Delaware, 203 points Hofstra, 288 points UNC Wilmington, 296 points Towson, 310 points Campbell, 319 points North Carolina A&T, 328 points Hampton, 348 points



QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“This without a doubt was the best women’s team performance in a number of years,” head coach Andy Ronancommented. “The ladies were brilliant in how they went about competing today. We knew they had this type of performance in them, and excited that they pulled it out today.”



“Today was an important race where everyone on the team stepped up and competed for each other,” Weigele noted post meet. “It was a tactical race, so a large part of it was about patience and trusting ourselves. I’m proud of how we were able to compete as a team today and set a great tone for regionals.”



NEXT UP

The team returns to competition on Friday, November 10 for the NCAA Regional Championships at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.