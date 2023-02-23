SBU Sports: Women’s basketball takes down UNCW Seahawks 64-46

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team (16-9, 10-4 CAA) dominated the UNCW Seahawks (4-21, 1-13 CAA), 64-46, in Wilmington, NC on Feb. 19.

The Seawolves were led by three student-athletes who scored in double digits. Senior guard Gigi Gonzalez led the way with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range.

Sophomore forward Sherese Pittman dropped 18 points and tied a team-high with nine rebounds on the afternoon. Pittman shot 6-of-15 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Graduate guard Annastasia Warren added 11 points and four rebounds. She shot an efficient 4-of-8 from the field in the win.

It took Stony Brook a little more than a quarter to find its groove. UNCW held a 14-11 lead after the first frame, but the Seawolves exploded for a 21-point second quarter as a team.

With about 8:30 remaining in the first half, Gonzalez drove down the right side of the lane and dished off to Pittman, who fought through contact and finished a tough layup to give Stony Brook a 15-14 lead.

The Seawolves began to control the remainder of the game, after outscoring UNCW, 21-8, in the second frame. The squad led 32-22 at the break.

Stony Brook came out strong to start the second half, going on a 11-0 run. About 1:30 into the third quarter, graduate guard Daishai Almond dumped off a no-look bounce pass to Pittman who finished the layup. The play gave the Seawolves a 14-point lead.

After trailing going into the second quarter, the Seawolves dominated for the remainder of the game and picked up their third-straight win and a season sweep of the Seahawks.

“Proud of our team for closing out the weekend with another win. I thought we executed defensively and rebounded the ball well. Wins are hard in February and especially on the road. Glad to be going home 2-0,” said head coach Ashley Langford.

The team will return to Island Federal Arena to take on the Hampton Pirates on Friday, Feb. 24. Tip-off is set for 6:31 p.m. and the game will be broadcast