SBU Sports: Women’s basketball takes down Buffalo Bulls 83-52

Zaida Gonzalez scored a career-high 26 points and Gigi Gonzalez added 22 to push the Stony Brook women’s basketball team over the Buffalo Bulls 83-52 at home on Dec. 2.

Zaida Gonzalez also tacked on five rebounds and three steals and Gigi Gonzalez added six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Khari Clark also helped out with a double double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, her third of the season.

Stony Brook utilized fantastic ball movement in Saturday’s game, piling up 16 assists on 32 made field goals. Gonzalez’s eight assists paced the Seawolves.

The Stony Brook defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Saturday’s game, forcing 18 Buffalo turnovers while committing 11. Those takeaways turned into 27 points on the other end of the floor. Zaida Gonzalez’s three steals paced way individually for the Seawolves.

After falling behind 14-8, Stony Brook went on an 8-0 run with 2:45 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Zaida Gonzalez, to take a 16-14 lead. The Bulls fought back, taking the 17-16 lead into the second quarter.

Stony Brook chipped away at that deficit and built a 25-24 lead before going on a 5-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Sherese Pittman, to increase its lead to 30-24, a score that would hold until halftime. Stony Brook was strong from deep in the period, knocking down two three-point shots to account for six of its 14 points.

Following intermission, the Seawolves continued to expand its advantage, pushing it to 34-26 before going on an 11-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Zaida Gonzalez, to expand its lead further to 45-26 with 6:05 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Bulls had cut into that lead, but the Seawolves still entered the fourth quarter with a 57-40 edge. Stony Brook scored seven fast break points in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Stony Brook kept widening that lead, expanding it to 72-50 before going on an 11-0 run, finished off by Gigi Gonzalez’s jumper, to grow the lead to 83-50 with 1:43 to go in the contest. The squad took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 14 of its 26 points in the paint.

Up next, the team took on Yale at Island Federal Arena on Dec. 6. Results were not available as of press time.