‘A Christmas Story’ returns to the big screen for 40th anniversary

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series wraps up 2023 with the beloved 1983 comedy A Christmas Story— returning to select theaters nationwide in honor of its 40th anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

It’s the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Indiana and 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing from Santa more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully and visits a malevolent department store Santa Claus, Ralphie connives, conspires, and campaigns for the most fabulous Christmas present ever in this heartwarming, hysterical and sweetly nostalgic holiday film.

Based on the tales of celebrated American humorist Jean Shepherd, who also provides the film’s trademark narration, “A Christmas Story” is directed by Bob Clark, from a script written by Shepherd, and Leigh Brown, and stars Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon.

Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by noted critic and historian Leonard Maltin, who discusses the Christmas classic’s surprising audience-driven success, and the charming story and magical cast that make the film such a rare masterpiece.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.