SBU Sports: Men’s basketball narrowly falls to Wagner 60-59

The Stony Brook University men’s basketball team fell to Wagner, 60-59, on Dec. 2 at Island Federal Arena. Despite leading for more than 30 minutes, the Seawolves faltered in the second half and were ultimately overcome by the Seahawks.

Stony Brook led from the get-go, opening up an early 12-point lead, limiting Wagner to just three points over the opening five-plus minutes of action. The Seawolves’ lead grew to as large as 16 during the first half, with Stony Brook shooting better than 40 percent in the period and holding Wagner to a 9-for-36 mark from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Stony Brook carried a 13-point lead into the break, but Wagner showed no quit.

The Seahawks would outscore the Seawolves 39-25 in the second half, stealing a win away from Stony Brook on its home court. Wagner whittled its deficit to single digits in the opening minute of play in the second half, eventually using a 13-2 run to tie the contest at 45-45 with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation. A triple from Melvin Council, Jr. gave Wagner its first lead of the contest with 8:55 to play.

The Seahawks imposed their will and clung onto a lead for the next five-plus minutes before a Jared Frey jumper put Stony Brook back in front with two minutes remaining.

The deciding points came at the free throw line for Wagner with just over a minute to play, the final points of the contest. Frey had a good look, but misfired in the final 10 seconds and Wagner would hold on.

The team continued its four-game homestand, welcoming Stonehill on December 6 as part of another doubleheader with the Stony Brook women’s basketball team. Results were not available as of press time.