SBU Sports: Stony Brook softball picks up 11th straight victory against Hofstra

Stony Brook softball completed a three-game sweep of Hofstra, defeating the Pride, 7-1, on April 14 at Bill Edwards Stadium in Hempstead. The win is Stony Brook’s 11 straight overall and the ninth consecutive in CAA play.

Mia Haynes got the win for Stony Brook. The right-hander went the distance on Sunday, giving up one run on seven hits, with four walks and six strikeouts.

Naiah Ackerman, Corinne Badger and Kyra McFarland all plated a pair of runs in the victory, while Alyssa Costello and Catherine Anne Kupinski tallied multiple hits at the dish.

Hofstra struck first on Sunday on a first-inning homer. Stony Brook was held scoreless for the opening three frames before breaking through in the fourth inning. Kupinski and Badger doubled to begin the frame, tying the game at 1-1. Ackerman singled Badger home to give Stony Brook its first lead before Costello came up with a two-out hit that padded the Seawolves’ lead to two runs.

The Seawolves tacked on insurance runs in the fifth, with Badger and Ackerman producing a run each in the frame.

Stony Brook held Hofstra without a run before expanding their lead to 7-1 the following inning. The Seawolves added two to their tally on McFarland’s two-run, inside-the-park home run in the sixth.

Haynes closed the door, completing what she started to earn her 10th victory of the season and the second of the weekend.

“This was a true team win with so many players contributing to the final outcome,” head coach Megan T. Bryant said. “Mia showed what a tough competitor she is, and her team backed her up offensively and defensively. What an important series this was for us. We went out with a great approach, taking one game at a time, to earn the sweep.”