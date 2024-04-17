SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse comes up short at Delaware 16-12

The Stony Brook University men’s lacrosse team scored seven times in the final 15 minutes, but came up short in a 16-12 loss at Delaware on April 13. A 10-2 run by the Seawolves trimmed the deficit to three goals late in the contest, but the late push was not enough.

Stony Brook found itself in an early three-goal hole before Dylan Pallonetti caused a turnover and promptly found the back of the net to open the scoring for the Seawolves.

Pallonetti’s tally was Stony Brook’s lone goal of the first half, as the Blue Hens scored six more times and held the Seawolves scoreless in the second quarter to open up a 9-1 advantage at the half.

Delaware’s run continued into the second half, extending Stony Brook’s deficit to double-digit goals, 12-1, at the 10-minute mark of the third quarter. Stony Brook would score four of the game’s next six goals, including a pair from Jack Dougherty, to whittle the deficit to nine heading into the final 15 minutes.

The Blue Hens regained their double-digit lead with a goal to open the fourth, but the Seawolves turned up the intensity on both sides of the ball to put pressure on Delaware. CJ Harris started what turned out to be a string of seven straight goals by the Seawolves over the span of seven-plus minutes down the stretch. Chris Esposito, Pallonetti, Dougherty, Ben Morschauser, Noah Armitage and Christian Lowd all tallied goals during the run.

Stony Brook ultimately fell just short, being held scoreless over the final four-plus minutes of action and conceding a final goal to the Blue Hens.

“We were not mentally and physically ready to play. We lacked the discipline and urgency necessary to win,” head coach Anthony Gilardi said. “We did a great job of battling back to make it a three-goal game with 4:30 to go, then a selfish conduct penalty after that goal crushed us. We need to find a way to play with consistency and urgency for 60 minutes. We have proven we can play in spurts but need to do it for 60 minutes.”

Up next, the team travels to face Fairfield on Saturday, April 20. The Seawolves and Stags face-off at 1 p.m. with the contest streaming live on the Stags Sports Network.