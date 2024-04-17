Kids Korner: April 18 to 25, 2024

PROGRAMS

Fairy Garden Workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will present a Fairy Garden Workshop for children ages 4 to 10 on April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. Take a tour around the farm to find all the natural materials and build your very own fairy garden to take home. $45 per child. Advance registration is required by calling 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Art in the Barn

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Art in the Barn, storytime and hands-on art projects for pre-schoolers on April 20, 27, May 4, 18, 25 and June 1 at 11 a.m. $15 per child, $13 members. To register, visit waltwhitman.org/events.

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven presents a free nature program, Growing Up Wild, at the Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai for ages 3 to 6 on April 20 at 2 p.m. Explore nature with your little ones with a story and activity. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected].

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on April 22 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Spring Break at the Hatchery

Enjoy spring break at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor with various craft programs, hatchery tours, live animal encounters and more from April 22 to 29. Admission fee is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Giant Game & Big Voice Day

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for an afternoon of fun & games on April 22 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Try your hand at games such as Giant versions of Connect 4, Scrabble, and Checkers. Move and balance with Twister. Sing your heart out with karaoke. Or spin the prize wheel! There will also be a craft/activity in honor of Earth Day. Fun for families with babies through 6th grade. Open to all. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]

Who’s Hatching?

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Who’s Hatching?’ on April 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 along with a parent or caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘Alice in Wonderland’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport present’s Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland from March 23 to May 12. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. Playing cards hold court, and nothing is as it seems in this land where whimsy and wordplay are the order of the day. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home?All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a perennial favorite, The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, from April 13 to 27. “Over the hill and through the garden …” That mischievous rabbit Peter just can’t stay out of the McGregors’ garden! But with help from his sisters—Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail—and his cousin, Benjamin Bunny, Peter learns the power of sharing and caring. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Disney’s ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s Finding Nemo daily from April 20 to 28. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow.” Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Red Balloon’/ ‘White Mane’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Red Balloon and White Mane on April 21 at noon. One of the most internationally beloved films of all time, The Red Balloon tells the transportive tale of a young boy whose grey Parisian world is enlivened when he finds an unexpected playmate in a bright red balloon. Another boy discovers a world of freedom and adventure through his relationship with an untamed stallion in White Mane. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.