SBU Sports: Softball falls to Iowa and Loyola Chicago in FAU Paradise Classic

After knocking off the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Feb. 11, the Stony Brook softball team (2-3, 0-0 CAA) took the diamond for the final day of the FAU Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, FL on Feb. 12.

In their first game of the day, the Seawolves were shutout by the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten). In their second game, the Seawolves put together a late two-out rally in the seventh inning, but ultimately fell to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3, 0-0 A10), 6-3. Stony Brook scraped across two runs with two outs in the final frame.

“It was great to open play in such a competitive tournament and we have a lot of good take-a-ways from the weekend. The two wins yesterday were special, each for different reasons. We struggled offensively today to get anything going and had a couple poor defensive innings. We have a good idea of where our team is, however, and will go back to work on our game to keep our process moving forward,” said head coach Megan T. Bryant.

The team will return to the diamond on Feb. 24, when it plays in the Norfolk/Hampton Battle at the Bay against Buffalo and Norfolk State.