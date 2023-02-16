Wanted for Dix Hills Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole a Rolex watch in February.

A man who was selling a Rolex watch met with two potential buyers at a Dix Hills business on February 10 at approximately 10:45 p.m. The men initially showed the seller a bag with $40,000, but allegedly switched the bag to one filled with newspaper clippings before leaving the store with the Rolex.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.