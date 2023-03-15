SBU Sports: Softball falls to Elon University 6-2 in first-ever CAA contest

The Stony Brook softball team (6-8, 0-1 CAA) fell to Elon University (7-14, 1-0 CAA), 6-2, in its first-ever CAA contest on March 10 at Hunt Softball Park in Elon, N.C.

The Phoenix got off to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning courtesy of a two-run home run by Elon’s Claudia Penny. The Seawolves cut their deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third when senior outfielder Shauna Nuss stole home.

STATS:

Nuss went 2-3 at the plate and recorded the only RBI of the contest. The senior singled to left field to bring home junior outfielder Julianna Sanzone.

Junior infielders Kyra McFarland and Brooke Dye, junior outfielder Alicia Orosco and freshman infielder Naiah Ackerman all recorded a hit in the game.

Sophomore pitcher Maddie Male got the start in the circle, she tossed 2.2 innings before senior Ashton Melaas took over.

Stony Brook would not be able to keep up as the Phoenix would go on to plate four more runs in the bottom of the third off back-to-back hits and ultimately seal the 6-2 victory.

The team heads to Fairfield, C.T. on March 16 to take on Sacred Heart University at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The games will be broadcast live on FloSoftball.