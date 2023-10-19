The Stony Brook University men’s cross country team took first place at the IC4A Championships on Oct. 13 at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. Evan Brennan was the top performer for the Seawolves, finishing fourth individually to help lead Stony Brook to a team victory at the IC4A Championship.



Following Brennan, who paced the Seawolves individually with a 24:02.0 clocking, was Shane Henderson in ninth place. Henderson was Stony Brook’s only other runner inside the top ten, covering the 8K course in 24:09.4. Collin Gilstrap, fresh off an individual victory in the open portion of the Paul Short Run, raced to a 17th place finish with a time of 24:26.8.



Four more Seawolves finished in the top-50 of the field, led by Steven Struk in 25th place. Michael Fama came in at 28th, followed by Carlos Santos (41st) and Eben Bragg (48th). Michael Hawkes checked in at 73rd, rounding out Stony Brook’s top-100 finishers at Van Cortlandt Park.



“Real nice team effort by the guys today, it is always to nice to get a win,” head coach Andy Ronan said. “The real focus today was to race better than our last time out and I felt we did that. Now we need to recover well and get focused on the most important part of the season, the championship phase.”



NEXT UP

Following the cancelation of the CCSU Mini Meet, Stony Brook will shift its focus towards preparing to defend its title at the 2023 CAA Championships on Friday, Oct. 27..