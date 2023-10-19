SBU Sports: 2023-24 Basketball single game tickets, mini plans & group tickets on sale now!

Stony Brook basketball is back on Long Island inside Island Federal Arena! Single game tickets, mini plans, and group tickets for the Seawolves’ men’s and women’s basketball teams are on sale NOW, and we want you to be a part of the action!

Fans have 32 chances to see the Seawolves in action! Women’s basketball tips off the regular season on Monday, November 6, when it hosts in-state rival Columbia. After opening the season on the road at St. John’s on Tuesday, November 7, the men’s basketball team is set to host St. Joseph’s Long Island for the 2023-24 home opener on Friday, November 10.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore and Keenan Fitzmorris return to lead the men’s basketball team. The two combined for more than 750 points last season and 250 rebounds; they were both top-three on the team in numerous offensive categories such as points, rebounds, field goals, and free-throws. Also, Stephenson-Moore was tabbed to the All-CAA Third Team, becoming the first student-athlete in program history to take home a CAA All-Conference honor.

Graduate student Gigi Gonzalez and junior Sherese Pittman look to lead the CAA’s second-best women’s basketball scoring offense from last season after both student-athletes earned All-CAA honors. Pittman made her presence felt on Long Island in her first season by averaging 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game. The floor general for the Seawolves, Gonzalez, finished the 2022-23 season with 4.3 assists per game, which were the second-most in the conference. The Floridian also tallied a career-best 12.7 points per game.

Fans can take advantage of ticket mini plans for men’s and women’s basketball. Choose from three different options, three-game, five-game, or seven-game mini plans, to create a custom ticket package that works best for you!

To purchase tickets, click here, call: 631-632-WOLF or email: [email protected].

Men’s Basketball Ticket Prices:

Single Game Ticket Prices

Center Court – $25

Sideline – $20

Corners – $16

End zone – $12

Season Ticket Prices

Center Court – $290

Sideline – $240

Corners – $190

End zone – $150

Women’s Basketball Ticket Prices:

Single Game Ticket Prices

Courtside – $20

VIP – $15

General Admission – $10

Season Ticket Prices

Courtside – $200

VIP – $150

General Admission – $65

Purchase tickets here.