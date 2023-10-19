SBU Sports: Men’s soccer draws with Le Moyne in high-scoring affair

The Stony Brook University men’s soccer team and Le Moyne played to a 3-3 draw on Oct. 11 at LaValle Stadium. Olsen Aluc, Jonas Bickus and Trevor Harrison netted goals in the high-scoring affair.

Le Moyne took an early lead when Jakob Priestman scored in the fourth minute, breaking the ice with the assist from Ziad Abdul-Malak. The Seawolves responded before the end of the half, getting an equalizer from Harrison in the 40th minute. Harrison had an acrobatic finish on the pass from Moses Bakabulindi to level the score before the break.



Stony Brook took a 2-1 lead on Bickus’ 54th-minute goal, his seventh of the season, a new career high for the junior. Alex Fleury and Harrison had the helpers on the goal that put Stony Brook in front for the moment.



The Dolphins quickly evened the match with a 55th-minute penalty kick goal from Jack Goodrich. The Seawolves again regained the lead after Aluc netted a penalty kick of his own in the 62nd minute.



Le Moyne answered, getting a goal to level the match at 3-3 thanks to a 66th-minute header from Abdul-Malak. A magnificent late chance for Bickus on a cross from Aluc was turned away at the doorstep by Le Moyne’s Matthew Gera and the score would hold as the clock ran out on the Island.



“I didn’t think it was our best performance tonight,” head coach Ryan Anatol noted postgame. “We’ve got to defend better, we can’t give up three goals. The guys competed, battled, and worked, but overall I didn’t think it was our best performance.”