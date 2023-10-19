SBU Sports: Seawolves football battle against Fordham, but fall in second half 26-7

Stony Brook football took a 7-6 lead into the locker room at halftime, but Fordham scored 20 unanswered in the second half to take a 26-7 decision at LaValle Stadium on Oct. 14.

For the Seawolves, Casey Case finished with 243 yards through the air, tossing one touchdown and one interception. He completed 21-of-34 passes (61.8%) on the day. He tossed his touchdown to redshirt freshman Anthony Johnson, who led SBU with six catches for 87 yards. Redshirt junior Jayden Cook added 51 yards on three catches.

On the ground, redshirt junior Roland Dempster totaled 36 yards on 12 carries to lead Stony Brook.

Defensively, Stony Brook earned three sacks in total, with 1.5 coming from redshirt junior Davon Bomar. Bomar totaled 2.0 tackles and four for the game. Graduate student Aidan Kaler came up with 12 tackles, with seven of them solo in the contest. Three other Seawolves – graduate student Chayce Chalmers, redshirt junior Nick Chimienti and redshirt freshman Anthony Ferrelli each recorded eight.

For Fordham, C.J. Montes finished 20-of-33 passing for 171 yards, completing passes to seven different receivers, led by Garrett Cody with 55 yards. Julius Loughridge ran for 154 yards on 24 carries, including a 49-yard run in the first quarter.

Stony Brook held a 243-171 advantage in passing yards, but Fordham out-gained the Seawolves on the ground, 215-27.

The team will play its annual Homecoming game on Oct. 21 against New Hampshire at LaValle Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.