SBU Sports: Women’s soccer secures 4-2 win over Elon Phoenix on Senior Day

The Stony Brook women’s soccer team celebrated senior day with a pair of goals from Luciana Setteducate in the 4-2 win over Elon at LaValle Stadium on Oct. 15. Before the match, the squad honored their decorated senior class who have made lasting impacts on the women’s soccer program.

The Stony Brook offense was sizzling all afternoon, tallying 21 shots, the second-most the squad has recorded this season (27 against Hampton on Sept. 10). After Linn Beck tallied the first shot of the match in the third minute, Gabrielle Cote followed with a shot of her own in the seventh minute that Setteducate rebounded into the back of the net for her first goal of the season.

Nearly 20 minutes later, the Seawolves increased their lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ashley Bell — her second of the season — in the 27th minute, that was assisted by Beck. Beck sent a ball up the right sideline and Bell used her speed to get past the Phoenix defender and collect the goal.

Nicolette Pasquarella would tally three of her four first-half saves over the final 18 minutes of action to maintain the 2-0 lead heading into the half.

After Elon got on the board to make it a 2-1 match on Lydia Totten’s 53rd-minute goal, the Seawolves answered right back in the 67th minute to take a 3-1 lead. It was Setteducate again tallying the goal following a pass into the box from Catharina von Drigalski that Setteducate headed home.

Stony Brook took a 4-1 lead on Kerry Pearson’s goal via a von Drigalski’s corner kick in the 68th minute, Pearson’s third of the season. The Phoenix narrowed the score to 4-2 thanks to a 76th-minute goal from Ashlee Brehio, but Ava King would notch two more saves in the final 15 minutes of play to secure the victory.

The team will return to the pitch on Oct. 19 for their regular-season finale when they head to Boston to battle Northeastern at 6 p.m.