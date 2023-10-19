SBU Sports: All tennis players record a victory at Hofstra Invite in final Fall weekend

Stony Brook tennis finished up its fall season at the Hofstra Invite from Oct. 13 to 15, highlighting its weekend by winning 6-of-8 singles matches on the final day to complete its weekend at the Hofstra University Tennis Courts.

The Seawolves finished 10-5 overall in singles play while also winning three doubles matches during the weekend. Freshman Mia Palladino and sophomore Debby Mastrodima each won both of their singles matches, while the duo of Chandrika Joshi and Darian Perfiliev combined to win both of its doubles matches for the weekend.

All nine players that competed this past weekend picked up at least one win, with seven doing so in singles. Palladino finished with seven singles wins for the fall season for SBU, winning at least one in each competition.

“We fought hard, but missed some opportunities in both doubles and singles on day one. However, on the second day of the event, we stepped up and were able to collect some good wins in doubles and carry on the momentum into singles,” said head coach Thiago Dualiby.