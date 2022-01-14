SBU Sports: Men and women’s track & field teams compete at Fordham Alumni Meet

The Stony Brook University men’s track & field team got the 2022 Indoor season started at the Fordham Alumni Meet on Jan. 8 in the Bronx. The Seawolves got the season off to a strong start with five total wins in their season opener.

Aiden Smyth earned a win in the mile as he clocked a time of 4:16.03 to lead the way for the Seawolves. Smyth later joined the DMR team and helped the Seawolves to a win in that event with a time of 10:34.03. On the field, Darnell Paul recorded a win for the Seawolves in the shot put as he tallied a mark of 13.10m.

Timothy Weber won the 1000 meter run for the Seawolves as he crossed the finish line with a winning time of 2:32.32. Aiden Smyth picked up a win for Stony Brook in the mile run with a final time of 4:16.03. Conor Malanaphy finished right behind Smyth in second-place as he clocked a time of 4:18.44.

Darnell Paul took first-place in the shot put with a mark of 13.10m. Paul then recorded a mark of 12.45m in the weight throw. Michael Fama won the 3000 meter run as he crossed the finish line in 9:05.59.

The Stony Brook DMR team comprised of Malanaphy, Nicolas Lavazoli, Weber, and Smyth picked up the win as they combined for a time of 10:34.03.

Anthony Urbancik earned a second-place finish in the 60 meter dash with a final time of 7.24. Urbancik later took second in the 200 meter dash as he clocked a time of 24.42.

The Stony Brook University women’s track & field team also got the season off to a strong start as they compiled five first-place finishes with Jada Hodge and Grace Weigele leading the way. Hodge picked up a win in the 60 meter dash, while Weigele won the 1000 meter run and helped Stony Brook’s DMR team to a first-place finish. Nicole Garcia earned a win in the mile and then joined Weigele to guide the Seawolves to a win in the DMR.

Jada Hodge got the Seawolves off to a quick start in the 60 meter dash as she took first-place with a final time of 7.98. Nadja Ashley followed behind in second-place as she crossed the finish line in 8.13.

Grace Weigele earned a first-place finish in the 1000 meter run as she clocked a winning time of 3:07.85. Tara Hauff finished right behind Weigele in second-place with a time of 3:09.82. Nicole Garcia put together a standout performance in the mile run as she won the race with a time of 5:19.16. Merrick Hemond won the 3000 meter run with a first-place time of 11:22.70.

The Seawolves’ DMR team comprised of Weigele, Enyero Omokeni, Hauff, and Garcia tallied a first-place finish as they clocked a combine time of 12:51.45. Marina Magoulas recorded a mark of 9.44m in the shot put and then tallied a mark of 14.60m in the weight throw for a second-place finish.

“Today was all about taking another step towards normalcy. It felt good to be competing in an indoor meet for the first time in two years. Overall, we had some nice performances, notably, Nicole Garcia and Aiden Smyth who on top of winning their mile races, both anchored the DMR relays to wins. Other athletes that got their indoor season of to a winning start were Jada Hodge, Darnell Paul, and Grace Weigele,” said track and field head coach Andrew Ronan.

“But now we need to focus on building towards the championship part of our season at the end of February. Each meet we compete in from this point on is going to get more competitive so we need to work on getting better individually and as a team every week,” he said.

The Seawolves are back in action on Saturday, January 15, when they compete in the Penn Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.