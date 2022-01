NEW YEAR’S EVE VISITORS

Jay Gao of Stony Brook snapped these incredible shots on Dec. 31, 2021 from Crane Neck Point Beach. He writes, ‘My wife and I were taking a walk from West Meadow Beach in the afternoon. When we arrived the rocky area near Crane Neck Point, to our surprise, we saw several harbor seals resting on the rocks. It was low tide, so I could get close enough to take these photos.’