BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its latest wholesale club in Commack on Jan. 7. The new store brings the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations to 224, with 12 of those being on Long Island.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Long Island, with the opening our new club in Commack,” said Dan Smith, Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack. “We’re looking forward to bringing BJ’s outstanding offerings to Commack and the surrounding community.”

Located at 2 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack in the former Macy’s location, the new store will feature a vast selection of fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products. For more information, call 631-850-8260.