Sasha Kemnitzer joins Maria Palmar Properties

Maria Palmar Properties, 202 East Main St., Port Jefferson recently announced that Sasha Kemnitzer has joined their team. Kemnitzer has worked in the real estate industry for nine years and has diverse experience, handling residential sales and rentals, commercial leases, as well as property management for a beachfront multi-million dollar vacation home. Being a native of Setauket, she specializes in the Three Village area, as well as Port Jefferson, although has handled multiple deals all over Long Island.

“Sasha knows and loves Port Jefferson and its surrounding towns, and enjoys helping people find their new home in the place she grew up in,” said owner Maria Palmer. “Her positive, personable, friendly approach minimizes your stress and makes buying/selling, or renting a home an exciting experience. Come by Maria Palmar Properties’ office in Port Jefferson to welcome Sasha Kemnitzer to the team, or call her direct at 631-921-5703.”