Dr. Dodis Kohan joins New York Health

New York Health has announced the addition of Dodis Kohan, MD, to its team. Dr. Kohan is a board-certified Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist with over thirty years of experience in providing high-quality OB/GYN care. He will practice at 518 Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kohan to New York Health,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “His passion for providing quality OB/GYN care and his commitment to patient education make him a great fit for our organization.”

“I am excited to be practicing medicine and working directly with patients without the added responsibilities of office administration,” Dr. Kohan said. “At the end of the day, my ultimate goal is to help women have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies.”

For more information, call 631-676-7390 or visit nyhealth.com.