Kings Park resident to receive 2023 Premier Business Women Award

Deanna M. Eble, Esq. of Kings Park, and partner at the Russo Law Group, P.C., will be honored at the 2023 RichnerLIVE and Herald Community Newspapers fourth annual Premier Business Women Awards. The event will be held on March 22 at The Heritage Club at Bethpage.

Honorees will be formally recognized for their career achievements and community contributions.

“It is with great pride that I accept this award. I take great satisfaction in helping families address their legal needs, so they can focus their energies on spending time with their loved ones,” said Eble.

Eble focuses on Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning and Medicaid Planning, and has practiced in these areas for over 20 years. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association, a Co-Chair of the Health Care Issues Committee, Elder Counsel and is admitted to the New York Bar.

She earned her law degree at Hofstra University School of Law. Deanna frequently presents seminars on Elder Law and Estate Planning throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties.

As an attorney, Eble has helped hundreds of families with all levels of planning. She assists families interested in planning in advance for the possibility of incapacity and the need for long-term care.

Eble also helps families in crisis situations—when they have been told that a loved one must enter a nursing home soon, or has already been placed in one, and they need to obtain assistance from Medicaid quickly.

For more information, visit www.vjrussolaw.com.