New collaboration concept eatery, Schnitzels, heads to Stony Brook Village

The Stony Brook Village Center will welcome the newest addition to its open-air center, Schnitzels, opening this spring. Schnitzels will feature unique dishes with a landscape of flavors for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus on the go eats.

Schnitzels is a new collaboration concept eatery created by the owners of Crazy Beans, Tim and Callie Martino, and the owner of Brew Cheese, Dave Striffler.

An all day menu will feature German bratwurst and pretzels, different variations of schnitzel along with a beer and wine list that will include German style beers and local craft beer on tap. They will be serving eggs for breakfast and lunch sandwiches that will also be available for takeout. For dinner they will be serving appetizers with share plates, as well as entrées.

Schnitzels is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Grist Mill Eatery at 77 Main Street.