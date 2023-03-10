A WARM WILLKOMMEN: Cinema Arts Centre rolls out red carpet for Alan Cumming

1 of 3

Alan Cumming has become a stalwart and superbly entertaining supporter of Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre, making yet another appearance there — his third — on Feb. 24.

As at past events, all ticket holders received a copy of Cumming’s second memoir, Baggage: Tales of a Fully Packed Life. Cumming’s documentary, My Old School, was screened first at the sold-out event, followed by an interview with audience Q&A, hosted by producer and curator Jud Newborn.

Audiences were regaled by examples of Cumming’s kaleidoscopic career and his array of award-winning credits in every genre of entertainment. Apart from audience adoration, the main spirit was one of good-natured hilarity — and Cumming left, with a light-hearted “see you next time!”