SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse powers to win third ranked win of the season

The No. 5/6 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team (4-0) used a second half surge to come out on top and earn its third ranked win of the season against No.17 Stanford University (2-3) on March 3 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

The Seawolves were paced by CAA Preseason Midfielder of the Year, Ellie Masera, who tallied a season-high five goals. Graduate attacker Jolie Creo, senior attackers Kailyn Har and Morgan Mitchell and senior midfielder Erin MacQuarrie all added a pair of goals each in the contest.

Stony Brook got off to a slow start as the squad was not able to find the back of the cage in the first quarter and trailed the Cardinal 4-0 heading into the quarter break. Stanford would go on to tally two more goals within the first two minutes of the second quarter from Ashley Humphrey and Annabel Frist.

With 9:35 remaining in the second quarter, Masera got the Seawolves on the board off an assist from junior midfielder Jaden Hampel. Stony Brook added three more goals in the quarter to cut the deficit to 7-4 heading into halftime.

The Seawolves came back on to the field with vengeance, scoring within the first 30 seconds of the third quarter courtesy of Morgan Mitchell who finished a free position shot. The squad tallied five more goals in the quarter, including a go-ahead man-down goal by Masera with four seconds remaining to give Stony Brook its first lead of the game, 10-9.

Masera, Hampel, Creo and Hart all registered goals in the fourth quarter secure the lead for the Seawolves and ultimately the 14-10 comeback victory.