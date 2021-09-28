Royals blank Warriors 8-0

Royals blank Warriors 8-0

Kiersten Parmegiani pushes up-field for the Royals at home against Wyandanch Sept 22. Bill Landon

Port Jefferson’s girls varsity soccer team came out strong and scored often in a home game against Wyandanch in a Div II matchup Sept. 22.

The outcome was never in doubt after the Lady Royals took a 5-0 lead into the halftime break. With a roster which lists one eighth grader, eight freshman, eight sophomores with a lone senior, the 8-0 victory belied their years.

Freshman Gwen Connelly led the way with three goals, teammate Olivia Bianco banked two and Ava Cooper, Caitlin Dickhuth and Alexa Jacobs each scored. Freshman Rose Meliker-Hammock had three saves in net. The win lifts Port Jeff to 4-3 with eight games remaining before post season play begins.

— All photos by Bill Landon

8th grader Alexa Jacobs with a cross for the Royals at home Sept 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophmore Amy Whitman fires downfield for the Royals in a D-II matchup Sept 22. Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier with a corner kick for the Royals at home against Wyandanch Sept 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Ava Cooper clears the ball downfield in an 8-0 victory over visiting Wyandanch Sept 22. Credit: Bill Landon
Sophomore Brielle Procaccini clears the ball for the Royals in a home game against Wyandanch. Bill Landon photo
Freshman Caitlin Dickhuth scores for the Royals at home against Wyandanch Sept 22. Bill Landon photo
Gwen Connelly scores one of her 3 goals in a home game against Wyandanch. Bill Landon photo
Gwen Connelly scores drives up-field in a home game against Wyandanch. Bill Landon photo
Gwen Connelly breaks to the goal in a home game against Wyandanch. Bill Landon photo
Kiersten Parmegiani pushes up-field for the Royals at home against Wyandanch Sept 22. Bill Landon
Sophomore Lilli Kircher settles the ball for the Royals in a home game against Wyandanch. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich maneuvers mid-field in a home game against Wyandanch. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore Maria Oliva with a throw in for the Royals in a home game against Wyandanch. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore Olivia Bianco with a shot on goal for the Royals at home Sept 22. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore Olivia Bianco manuevers mid-field for the Royals at home Sept 22. Bill Landon photo
Paige Braile (L) congratulates Alexa Jacobs after the 8th grader scored the opening goal for the Royals in an 8-0 shutout over Wyandanch Sept 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Paige Braile settles the ball mid-field for the Royals in an 8-0 shutout over Wyandanch Sept 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Sara Freitas with a crossing pass in a home game against Wyandanch. Bill Landon photo
Savannah Florio redirects for the Royals at home Sept 22. Credit: Bill Landon
Savannah Florio with the throw-in for the Royals at home Sept 22. Credit: Bill Landon

