Royals blank Warriors 8-0

Port Jefferson’s girls varsity soccer team came out strong and scored often in a home game against Wyandanch in a Div II matchup Sept. 22.

The outcome was never in doubt after the Lady Royals took a 5-0 lead into the halftime break. With a roster which lists one eighth grader, eight freshman, eight sophomores with a lone senior, the 8-0 victory belied their years.

Freshman Gwen Connelly led the way with three goals, teammate Olivia Bianco banked two and Ava Cooper, Caitlin Dickhuth and Alexa Jacobs each scored. Freshman Rose Meliker-Hammock had three saves in net. The win lifts Port Jeff to 4-3 with eight games remaining before post season play begins.

