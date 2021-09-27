Special thank you for SBUH NICU staff after baby’s 27-day stay

1 of 3

After 27 days in Stony Brook University Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Brianna Elizabeth Walters is heading home. On August 25, 2021 the baby girl was born premature at 32 weeks.

Before leaving the hospital on September 20, Brianna’s parents Edward and Anne Marie Walters had a special gift for the physicians and nurses who cared for their daughter for the past month. A wooden American flag, handmade by Edward and his uncle, now sits in Stony Brook’s NICU as a thank you. The NYPD police officer said he wanted to express his heartfelt thanks to the staff who supported his family.

“We just wanted to do something for the doctors and nurses who stood by our side during what was a rough time for my wife and I,” said Edward. “We thought about bringing donuts or bagels to show thanks but agreed this handmade gift was more special for the staff who went above and beyond for us.”

Edward, Anne Marie and their daughter are happy to be together at home. This is the first child for the new mom and dad.