Rocky Point wins homecoming game 34-22

It was all Cody Miller for Rocky-Point in the Eagles homecoming victory over Amityville where the senior rushed for three touchdowns and connected with senior wide receiver A.J. Walker through the air for two more.

Miller hit Walker on a 62-yard pass play and 51-yarder in the Eagles 34-22 victory Sept. 25. Walker covered 119 yards on three catches in the Div III matchup. The win lifts the Eagles to 2-1 while Amityville drops to 1-3.

The Eagles retake the field Oct. 1 where they’ll host Kings Park with a 6 p.m. start.

— All photos by Bill Landon