Rocky Point wins homecoming game 34-22

Rocky Point senior wide receiver A.J. Walker bolts up-field in the Eagles 34-22 homecoming victory over Amityville Sept 25. Photo by Bill Landon

It was all Cody Miller for Rocky-Point in the Eagles homecoming victory over Amityville where the senior rushed for three touchdowns and connected with senior wide receiver A.J. Walker through the air for two more.

Miller hit Walker on a 62-yard pass play and 51-yarder in the Eagles 34-22 victory Sept. 25. Walker covered 119 yards on three catches in the Div III matchup. The win lifts the Eagles to 2-1 while Amityville drops to 1-3.

The Eagles retake the field Oct. 1 where they’ll host Kings Park with a 6 p.m. start.

— All photos by Bill Landon

Rocky Point senior wide receiver A.J. Walker bolts up-field in the Eagles 34-22 homecoming victory over Amityville Sept 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point captains take the field for the coin toss in a homecoming game against Amityville Sept 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior quarterback Cody Miller stiff arms a defender in the Eagles homecoming win over Amityville Sept 25. Bill Landon photo
Defensive back senior Cody Miller with an interception in the Eagles homecoming victory over Amityville Sept 25. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point junior Colton Feinberg punts the ball away in the Eagles homecoming victory over Amityville Sept 25. Credit: Bill Landon
Timeout Amityville. Bill Landon photo
Touchdown Rocky Point. Bill Landon

