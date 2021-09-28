Patriots blank Wolverines

1 of 26

The Ward Melville Patriots were able to contain the Newfield Wolverines in a Division I field hockey game where the Patriots spread the scoring wealth on their way to a 5-0 shut out on the road Sept 24.

Senior midfielder Courtney Quinn broke the ice half way into the opening quarter for the Patriots when her shot found its mark, and Peyton Phillips rocked the box two minutes later for the 2-0 lead.

Ward Melville senior Izzy Paglia scored at the 13 minute, 40 seconds mark of the second quarter along with fellow senior Emily Grillo who drove her shot home for a 4-0 Patriots lead at the half.

Patriots Olivia Comerford the sophomore rounded out the scoring with 3:38 left in the game for your 5-0 final. Goalie Molly Treder had a quiet day in net for the Patriots with one save.

The win lifts the Patriots to 5-1. The team was back in action Sept 28 with a road game against Bay Shore. Newfield drops to 2-4 in league and returned to the field the same day where they hosted Smithtown East.