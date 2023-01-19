‘Roman Holiday’ heads to the big screen

In honor of its 70th anniversary, the classic William Wyler film Roman Holiday returns to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, Jan. 22 and Wednesday, Jan. 25, courtesy of Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures.

The film, starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, won three Academy Awards® — Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Costume Design and Best Writing.

In this timeless classic, Hepburn stars as a modern-day princess who, rebelling against the royal obligations, explores Rome on her own. She soon meets an American newspaperman (Gregory Peck) who pretends ignorance of her true identity in the hopes of obtaining an exclusive story. Naturally, his plan falters as they inevitably fall in love. The film also features Eddie Albert as a carefree cameraman pal.

Fathom’s exclusive celebration of this film includes special insight from film historian and critic Leonard Maltin who takes a look at the multiple Academy Award® winning director William Wyler’s style and approach to what is considered one of the greatest films from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Locally, the film will be screened at Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, AMC Stony Brook 17 and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.