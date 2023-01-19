Kids Korner: Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2023

PROGRAMS

Make Ice Candles

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a fun family winter craft on Jan. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Using hot wax and cold ice, participants will create a unique candle to decorate and take home. Appropriate for ages 7 and up. $4 per person. Call 265-1054.

Crafternoons at the library

Stop by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Jan. 21 anytime between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a winter-themed “Crafternoon”! Children ages 3 to 12 welcome (younger kids may need supervision). No registration required. Questions? Call 941-4080.

Winterfest Celebration

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a Winterfest Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. Get creative and enjoy a variety of hands-on activities including making a Chinese lantern, origami and a painting, Learn the Lion Dance with Patricia Shih and dance performances by Wendi Weng while you warm up with hot cocoa during this free family event for all ages. Call 380-3230 or visit www.heckscher.org.

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play on Jan. 21 and 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $5 per person, Long Island Explorium members and children under 1 are free. Call 331-3277 for more info.

THEATER

‘The House That Jack Built’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson welcomes the New Year with The House That Jack Built, a delightful collection of stories, specially adapted for the youngest audiences from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4 with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 22. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Aesop’s Fables, the seven stories include The Fisherman and His Wife, Henny Penny, The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse, The Bremen Town Musicians, Stubborn as a Mule, The Lion and the Mouse That Returned a Favor, and The Tortoise and the Hare. This original musical features bold storytelling and a tuneful new score. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Disney’s Frozen Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 4 to March 5. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.