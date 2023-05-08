Rocky Point lacrosse program remembers Mike Bowler

1 of 17

Saturday afternoon, May 6, marked the 3rd annual Mike Bowler Day, a day of remembrance for Rocky Point’s legendary head coach who had led the boys lacrosse program for 43 seasons.

Bowler, who established the boys lacrosse program in 1978, died in December 2019. During his tenure, he amassed more than 600 wins, leading his team to a state championship in 2008. In 2020, he was named New York State Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Sports, an award presented to those who have made the most profound impact on the lives of student-athletes in their respective sports.

The event was met with warm temperatures and brilliant sunshine, after which the Eagles took on Mattituck/Greenport/Southold in a Div. II contest.

Mattituck set the tone early, taking a 3-1 lead after the first quarter of play. The Tuckers extended their lead to five goals by halftime. Rocky Point struggled late in cutting into the deficit, falling to the Tuckers 12-6.

Rocky Point’s Kyle Moore and Ryan Meyers each scored twice, while teammates Colton Feinberg and Ryan Negus both scored. Freshman goalie DJ Xavier had eight stops in net.

The loss drops the Eagles to 5-6 with two games remaining before postseason play begins.

— Photos by Bill Landon