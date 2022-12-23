Rocky Point barber honored for helping to nab suspect in catalytic converter theft GovernmentPolice & FireTown of BrookhavenVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - December 23, 2022 0 3 Photo from Town of Brookhaven On December 7, Councilwoman Jane Bonner visited the Rocky Point Barber Shop to thank owner John Can for his actions that led to the capture of a man who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car in his parking lot. After a brief struggle with the suspect, Mr. Can led Suffolk County Police officers to him for the arrest. Councilwoman Bonner presented a proclamation to Mr. Can, acknowledging his courage and quick thinking to help Suffolk County Police officers apprehend the suspect. Councilwoman Bonner said, “Thanks to John, the police were able to arrest the suspect and hopefully put an end to this crime in the Rocky Point community. John’s action in this case is a perfect example of ‘if you see something, say something.”