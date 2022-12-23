Cat missing for 10 years in Town of Brookhaven to be reunited with family AnimalsArts & EntertainmentCommunityShelter Pet of the WeekTown of BrookhavenVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 23, 2022 0 3 Mimi On December 5, a Good Samaritan brought a stray cat to the Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter and Adoption Center after caring and feeding her for the past three months. Upon examining “Mimi,” the Animal Shelter Veterinarian tech found she had a microchip that traced her back to a family in East Setauket. When they contacted the owners, they couldn’t believe what they heard since “Mimi” had been lost 10 years ago. The owners had looked everywhere for “Mimi” and they thought she was never to be found. They have since moved to Spain with their three other cats and are now arranging an animal transport company to fly “Mimi” back to Spain with them. The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month of December. Each adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests. The normal adoption fees are $137 for a dog and $140 for a cat. All adoptable pets are looking for a forever home this holiday season. If you are interested in adopting a dog or cat, visit the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm and Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm. For more information, visit the Town website or call 631-451-6950.