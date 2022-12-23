NYS Senator Weik thanked for collecting hundreds of toys for the INTERFACE Toy Drive GovernmentTown of Brookhaven by Press Release - December 23, 2022 0 4 Interface Toy Drive. Photo from TOB On December 19, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine paid a visit to the “North Pole,” located at the Town of Brookhaven’s INTERFACE Program headquarters in Patchogue. He was there to accept toy donations from New York State Senator Alexis Weik. The Senator collected hundreds of toys in her district to help needy families have a happy holiday season. The “North Pole” facility is used to store and distribute toys donated during the Town’s annual INTERFACE Toy Drive. Pictured left to right are NYS Senator Alexis Weik; “Elf” Ashleigh Joy; Town of Brookhaven INTERFACE Coordinator, Josephine Lunde; “Elf” Marcia Spiegel and Supervisor Ed Romaine. Through raising donations, the Town’s INTERFACE program collects and distributes holiday gifts for thousands of children in need, ranging in age from infant to 15 years of age. For more information about the Town’s INTERFACE Program, call the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau at 631-451-8044 or visit www.brookhavenny.gov.