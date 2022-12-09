Rockin’ around the Rocky Point Christmas tree CommunityEventsHolidaysRocky PointVillage Beacon Record by Raymond Janis - December 9, 2022 0 22 Photo by Raymond Janis Hundreds of community members gathered on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Broadway and Prince Road in Rocky Point for the hamlet’s 38th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce held the event in honor of the late Linda Albo, the originator of this local annual tradition who passed away in the spring. Gary Pollakusky, president and executive director of RPSBCC, summarized Albo’s example of community advancement. “She was an avid community advocate and cared deeply about the community in a way that made a difference,” he said. Albo’s impact would be felt once again through the success of this year’s tree lighting. The program commenced with a presentation of the colors by Boy Scout Troop 244. Girl Scout Troop 604 then led a singalong, performing “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” After a 10-second countdown, the Christmas tree was lit as attendees rejoiced in a collective cheer. Musicians from Rocky Point High School’s brass choir and jazz band delivered wind performances. Soloist Katie Romano, also from RPHS, sang a moving rendition of “Silent Night.” At the commencement of these performances, the audience was greeted with one final surprise. Excited children lined sidewalks and parking lot entrances in feverish anticipation of their hero, Santa Claus. Like a shining knight upon horseback, Saint Nick entered atop a fire rescue vehicle from the Rocky Point Fire Department, the sirens blaring and lights flashing. On the main stage, he greeted the many children in attendance, asking them what they would like for Christmas. Their smiling faces and innocent laughter would fill the evening air with joy and cheer. Public officials also joined the festivities. New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) expressed her gratitude for those involved in coordinating the event and for the gradual return to normal after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Kids are seeing Santa for the first time in their lives because of COVID when Santa wasn’t really around,” she said. “It’s so nice to see all of the smiles on their faces and families coming together.” Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) called it an honor to be part of such an event and witness the community coming together again. “You see people from every age, every religion, every walk of life come here and celebrate,” she said. “Rocky Point is one of the most involved communities in my district and the most populated, so when you have so many great community events, it’s wonderful.” Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) also took part in the fun. She said events like this remind her of what a joy it is to live in this proud hamlet. “I have been involved in this tree lighting for as long as I’ve lived in Rocky Point,” she said. “Now 38 years later, it’s just great to do it in memory and honor of Linda Albo. We do it every single year, and we hope that she’s proud of the work we all did.” — Photos by Raymond Janis