Northport varsity cheerleaders excel in weekend double dip SportsTimes of Huntington-Northport by Steven Zaitz - December 9, 2022 0 31 1 of 19 Alessia Bartholomew is supported by Emily Nichols and Bridget Caulfield. By Steven Zaitz Lorena Della Vecchia. Photo by Steven Zaitz Lorena Della Vecchia. Photo by Steven Zaitz Alessia Bartholomew. Photo by Steven Zaitz Sophia Stern. Photo by Steven Zaitz Brooke Wenger. Photo by Steven Zaitz Brook Wenger. Photo by Steven Zaitz Alessia Bartholomew is all smiles. Photo by Steven Zaitz Emily Nichols is at the apex. Photo by Steven Zaitz Maddie Cianelli. Photo by Steven Zaitz Bridget Caulfield. Photo by Steven Zaitz Alessia Bartholomew. Photo by Steven Zaitz Bridget Caulfield climbs the summit. Photo by Steven Zaitz The Northport Varsity Cheerleaders. Photo by Steven Zaitz Sophia Stern. Photo by Steven Zaitz Maddie Cianelli. Photo by Steven Zaitz Lorena Della Vecchia. Photo by Steven Zaitz Brooke Wenger. Photo by Steven Zaitz Lorena Della Vecchia. Photo by Steven Zaitz The Northport varsity cheerleaders competed in two separate competitions in two different states this past weekend and came out with two bids to compete on the national stage. On Saturday, Dec. 3, they boarded a pre-sunrise bus to the Universal Cheerleading Association’s Pocono Regionals held in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where they competed in two separate divisions — Game Day and Traditional. Cheer teams from all over the Northeast strutted their stuff, and Northport placed 9th in the Game Day category and 3rd in Traditional. In the latter, they were the only team out of a field of 19 to receive no point deductions. Based on this performance, they earned bids to compete in both categories at the U.C.A. championship held in Walt Disney World in February 2023 — the first time an N.V.C team has ever accomplished this. The travel-weary troupe were back at it early Sunday morning in a Suffolk County competition and placed 4th in their first local competition of the season. Host school Longwood came in first. The team is made up of seniors Kate Sheahan, Hailey Trudwig, Hailey Smolcnop, Stephanie Downey, Bridget Caulfield, Maddie Cianelli, juniors Olivia Robert, Alexa Ehrlich, sophomores Allie Bartholomew, Alexa Garrison, Emily Nichols, Sophia Stern, Lorena Della Vecchia, Brooke Wenger, Lindsay Grabowski and eighth-grader Marley Caccamo. It is led by Coach Steph Walsh.