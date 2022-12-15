Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityFood & Drink by Press Release - December 15, 2022 0 16 Photo by Heidi Sutton Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate and tasting menu style will be an ever evolving culinary adventure … in an elegant, relaxed and natural atmosphere. Our goal is to introduce you to new flavors, foods and experiences. Together we hope to reawaken Long Island cuisine,” said Scarlatos and Andriani in a press release. Operating hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. For more information, call 631-480-8700.