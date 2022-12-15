King Kullen appoints new Director of Human Resources Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityFood & Drink by Press Release - December 15, 2022 0 15 Carolann Maroney King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. has hired Carolann Maroney of Sound Beach as Director of Human Resources. Maroney, a human resources veteran with decades of experience, is proficient in union and non-unionized environments. The announcement was made by King Kullen Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary Bernard P. Kennedy. “We are very pleased to welcome Carolann and look forward to her many contributions to our human resources department and workforce,” said Kennedy. “Carolann is a seasoned professional with a diverse background that includes employee relations, talent acquisition and management, benefits and compensation, strategic planning, safety programs, and leave management. I know everyone at King Kullen joins me in welcoming her and looks forward to meeting Carolann as she visits our stores to engage with our team and associates.” Maroney comes to King Kullen from Clare Rose Beverage where she served as Human Resources Director.