‘RENT School Edition’ heads to the John W. Engeman Theater Aug. 1 and 2

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport will present RENT School Edition on Monday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. The show is performed entirely by The John W. Engeman Studio’s audition-only elite Select Players.

The show, based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Directed by Andrew McCluskey and choreographed by Becky Kalman, the cast features Lizzie Becker, Aidan Bento, Logan Borre, Kieran J. Brown, Richard Campbell, Gabe Cruz, Lizzie Dolce, Daniella Falco, Greta Frankonis, Giuliana Gallone, Finn Gilbert, Ariana Glaser, Tara Griffin, Jenna Hammelman, Derek Hough, Max Lamberg, Madison Loscalzo, Alexander Mahr, Angelina Miller, Mia Mirabile, Alexandra Mitnick, Zachary Podair, Madelyn Quigley, Samantha Regenbogen, Ari Spiegel, Jacqueline Winslow and Ray Zerner.

Tickets are $20 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.