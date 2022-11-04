Razor blade found in candy bar received from trick or treating in Three Villages

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers are investigating an incident where a candy bar received from trick or treating was found with a razor blade inside the bar.

A 13-year-old girl was trick or treating on October 31 and then traded candy with her classmates at PJ Gelinas Junior High School over the past few days. The girl found a razor blade in a mini 3 Musketeers bar ton Nov. 3 and her mother reported it to police at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Police are asking residents to make sure adults are present when children open candy they received from trick or treating, especially in Stony Brook and Setauket.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8626, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.