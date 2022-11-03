Business News: Ecolin Jewelers heads to Stony Brook Village

CHANGING OF THE WATCH

Anthony BonGiovanni, owner of Rocky Point Jewelers West, 137 Main Street in Stony Brook Village, met with Eric Baker, owner of Ecolin Jewelers, to wish him good luck as Ecolin takes over the location.

Rocky Point Jewelers will stay in business as they consolidate to their Rocky Point store. With 50 years in the jewelry industry, Ecolin Jewelers will be opening in Stony Brook Village in late-November.