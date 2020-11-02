Race to Support Hope Children’s Fund Spans Continents

Race to Support Hope Children’s Fund Spans Continents

Relay Supports Local Charity Supporting Kenyan Children

John Barker is an 84 year old resident of Stony Brook. He has also participated in HCF's 5K fundraisers for many years. Photo from HCF
Jacquie Coven is from Long Beach, and has participated for 16 years (6 of them on the Greenway, 10 of them at Shoreham-Wadingriver High's 5K track). This year, she won the Gold Medal; Ed Hyshiver is from Port Jefferson, and has also participated in this event for many years, and is the male Gold Medalist. Larry Hohler, HCF's Board President, has run/jogged the 5K every year since the event began. Photo from HCF
From left: Tiffany Mann, Daniel Cantillo, Maureen Keelty, Larry Hohler; Town Councilwoman Valerie Cartright, Ed Hyshiver, and, seated, John Barker come out to support the annual 5K. Photo from Kevin Mann
People in Meru, Kenya hold a relay at the same time as people in the U.S. to support the Hope Children's fun. Photo from HCF
The Setauket-based Hope Children’s Fund, a local charity that supports AIDs-affected  former “street children” at the Jerusha Mwiraria Hope Children’s Home in Meru, Kenya, found a novel way to continue their fundraising effort, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Every year since 2005, the Fund has hosted a Bi-Continental 5K Run/Walk to generate income for the Home. The group has been holding the event on the Port Jefferson Station to Setauket Greenway Trail on a weekend day at 10 a.m. since 2014. The Kenyans start their part of the competition at 4 p.m., seven time zones to the east of the U.S. 

Last Saturday, Oct. 24, the group held a much smaller event. A select group of competitors ran or walked over a 5K course on the Greenway Trail. Ryan Filippi, an Interact Club member at Port Jefferson Middle School, and his mother Deirdre Filippi, the Interact adviser, handed out water to participants, meeting them at the turn around point and directing the flow of the competitors.

Meanwhile, HCF has also employed the services of EliteFeats, a company that publicizes competitions that attract fitness enthusiasts, to run independently on any 5K course of their choosing on any day between now and Nov. 1, and donate the contributions to Hope Children’s Fund from those who pledged to support our effort.

The pandemic in Kenya has resulted in shortages of food and other necessities, and the income from the event will be used to help keep the Children’s Home afloat. 

“It was a good day for runners in both Port Jefferson Station, and the Kenyan highlands,” Larry Hohler, the president of HCF said. “We are waiting for the East African report on how much they beat us by.”

