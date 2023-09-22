PSEG Long Island prepares for remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia

PSEG Long Island is prepared for the heavy rain and gusty winds forecast to impact Long Island and the Rockaways Saturday morning through Sunday. The weather system could bring up to 3 inches of rain and peak wind gusts of around 40 mph, enough to potentially topple trees, bring down branches on wires and cause outages.

“PSEG Long Island continues to carefully monitor the forecast and we are prepared for the predicted weather conditions,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Electric Operations at PSEG Long Island in a press release. “We have performed system and logistic checks, and have a full complement of personnel who can mobilize storm mode if needed. In the event of any outages, our crews will work to safely restore service as quickly as conditions will allow.”

Customers are asked to note the important storm safety tips below and to visit https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety for additional storm preparation information.

Customer Safety:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Please stay away from them, and do not drive over or stand near them. It is best to maintain a distance of at least 30 feet from a downed power line. To report a downed wire, call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number at 800-490-0075 or call 911.

Electric current passes easily through water. If you encounter a pool of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Never use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside your home, basement, or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.

Stay connected:

Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report your outage through our app, our website at www.psegliny.com/outages or with your voice using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant app on your smartphone.